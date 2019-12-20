Golos (GOLOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $352.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Golos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. Golos has a market cap of $185,307.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 183,887,665 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official website is golos.io.

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

