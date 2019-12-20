Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Graft has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $258,475.00 and $14,043.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00656983 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.