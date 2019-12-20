Graphcoin Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00798506 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

