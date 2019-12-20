Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 58,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

