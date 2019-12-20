Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $61,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 313,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 134.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.