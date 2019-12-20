GreenMed Price Down 55.9% This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

