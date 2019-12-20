GridCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Poloniex. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $189.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

