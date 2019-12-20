Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth $265,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

