Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

