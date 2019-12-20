GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) received a C$2.50 price objective from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s previous close.

GT Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.08. 227,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,353. GT Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GT Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

