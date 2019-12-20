Halo Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,965.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $7,965.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,290,353,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,286,779,311 coins. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform.

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

