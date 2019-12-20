HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (OTCMKTS:BPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.16 $876.00 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.18 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 20.82% 3.27% 1.31% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

