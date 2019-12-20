Happycoin (HPC) Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 48% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $572,379.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00604385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000863 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 23,951,162 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

