Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$16.58. 8,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.