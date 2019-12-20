Harmony (ONE) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $3.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.15 or 0.06620522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,418,220,156 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

