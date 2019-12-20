HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $765,561.00 and $1,145.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.18 or 0.06857127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

