Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

ETR:COK opened at €52.70 ($61.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.60. Cancom has a 12-month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12-month high of €56.60 ($65.81).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

