Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $51,123.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.01780234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02607513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00557703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00656972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,168,483 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

