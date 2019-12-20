HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth $215,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

