HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $186.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

NYSE HCA opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $146.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,904,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $12,119,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $15,510,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

