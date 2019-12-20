Head-To-Head Comparison: B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and B&G Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.70 billion 0.67 $172.43 million $1.85 9.69

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 10 0 2.83 B&G Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods 10.80% 12.70% 3.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats BellRing Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-són, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

