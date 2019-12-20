HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $434.41 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $434.41 million and approximately $718,065.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00020888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005366 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011547 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051096 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

