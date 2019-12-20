Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.92.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,716,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,997,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,244.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

