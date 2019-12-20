Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 58,836 JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. JD.Com makes up approximately 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 320,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114,770. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.