Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 886,164 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

DAL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.