Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $13.38 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 10.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $5,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,057. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.