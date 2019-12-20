Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $6.38 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. Schlumberger comprises 5.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 385,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

