Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases 5,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PXD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,573 shares of company stock valued at $915,150 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

