Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 4.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.46% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.