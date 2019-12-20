HelloGold (HGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $253.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. HelloGold has a market cap of $140,614.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

