HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $204,003.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $204,003.00 and $203.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000996 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.50 or 0.99702955 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

