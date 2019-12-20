Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HPAC stock remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. Hermes Pacific Investments has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.44.

Get Hermes Pacific Investments alerts:

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.