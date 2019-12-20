HeroNode Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,236.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $63,860.00 and approximately $3,236.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Token Store, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

