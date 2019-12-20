Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $261,751.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Honest has a total market cap of $261,751.00 and approximately $840.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

