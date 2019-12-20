HOQU (HQX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,164.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC and IDEX. HOQU has a market capitalization of $231,469.00 and $26,164.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

