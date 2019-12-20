HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $9.77 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 201.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.77 million and $161,068.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 634.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00602629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00247265 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00087401 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005234 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

