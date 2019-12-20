Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $437.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.22.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $366.66 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $372.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after purchasing an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,417,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 76.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,822,000 after buying an additional 380,979 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

