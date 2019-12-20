Humaniq 1-Day Volume Tops $68,563.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.10 million and $68,563.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

