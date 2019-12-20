Huobi Token Price Hits $2.76 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $665.82 million and $117.42 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023529 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

