Hush Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Hush has a market cap of $330,396.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00395112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00097631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.