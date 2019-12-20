Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $493,558.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitForex, BitMart, Bittrex, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

