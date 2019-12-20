Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $10,255.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

