I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0678 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $4,263.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00602946 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,867,880 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.