iBTC Hits Market Cap of $6,044.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, iBTC has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One iBTC token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a total market cap of $6,044.00 and $4.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

