ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.28 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, CoinTiger, ABCC and OKEx. ICON has a market capitalization of $61.10 million and $4.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,920,156 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Gate.io, IDEX, ABCC, Bithumb, Allbit, COSS, Upbit, Huobi, OOOBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

