Iconiq Lab Token Price Tops $0.16 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $619,352.00 and $51.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

