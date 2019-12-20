iDealCash Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $104,203.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001216 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.