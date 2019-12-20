IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $69.11

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $138,223.00 and approximately $2,016.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $69.11 or 0.00957809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

