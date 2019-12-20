Ifoods Chain One Day Volume Reaches $5,186.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Ifoods Chain has a total market cap of $304,311.00 and approximately $5,186.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

