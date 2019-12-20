IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 10.7% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $35,830.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Allbit and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Gate.io, DDEX, Upbit, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Allbit, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, OEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

